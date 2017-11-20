Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 41-year-old Wausau man was arrested after deputies found a man wanted in two counties. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office requested deputies be on the lookout for the man after he failed to appear in both Marathon and Portage county courts on felony charges including delivering heroin. Deputies found the man working on a tree farm in the Town of Skanawan and took him into custody. When the man was searched deputies found prescription drugs not prescribed to the suspect.

Once again residents are reminded that scammers continue to work the area as another woman has fallen victim to the lottery scam. The elderly Tomahawk woman was contacted by someone saying they were from a lottery and telling her she won a substantial amount of money. The scammer followed the usual routine that the woman would gain the cash if she sent in money in advance for processing of her windfall. The woman did send in over $5,000 but the family was able to intercede and stop most of the money before it reached its destination. In this case the caller asked the woman to send the money through several different means, it is believed the scammers used those methods to not raise any flags with the people who helped her send the money at stores and at Western Union. The scammer also told the woman they had to exchange a numerical code before they spoke to ensure confidentially. Law enforcement knows this is a method used by the scammers so they don’t get tripped up by family members who may screen calls.

A 32-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant charge. Deputies went to the man’s home off of State Rd. 17 in the Town of Schley and arrested the man on a warrant charging him with contempt of court through the Merrill Municipal Court system.

A 41-year-old Irma man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies investigated a disturbance in the Town of Birch. The incident happened at a residence off of County Rd. H on Thursday evening. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and child abuse.

A 46-year-old Irma man sustained minor injuries and was cited after a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Rock Falls. The man told a deputy he was traveling north on State Rd. 107 near Big Hill Road when he lost control on a curve, crossed the roadway and struck a tree. The driver refused medical transport. After field sobriety tests he was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested late Saturday evening after a disturbance in the Town of Merrill. Deputies went to a residence off of Pope Road just after 10 p.m. after the incident was reported. The suspect was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and probation violation. The Merrill Police Department assisted in the arrest.

A 24-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a deputy investigated a crash in the Town of Merrill. A passerby reported a vehicle off the roadway at the intersection of State Rd. 107 and Hill Crest Drive. The driver refused field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The Recreation Deputy reported a busy opening weekend to the nine day gun deer hunting season. The Rec. Deputy had contact and cited several people for violating county ordinances related to operation of ATVs and use of tree stands on county land. Most of the incidents involved people who were operating off road vehicles in restricted areas and using climbing pegs or illegal tree stands. The Recreation Deputy also made contact with some parties in the Town of Birch when he discovered them trying to shoot a deer from the roadway; a Sheboygan man will be cited.

Twenty four people reported striking deer this past week, all but three of the crashes happened before the start of the gun deer season.