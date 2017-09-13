River Bend Trail updates

CLOSE

By Friends of the River Bend Trail

•On Monday, Sept. 18, stop by Chip’s for a delicious char-broiled burger or other mouthwatering delight. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the River Bend Trail.

•We are still raising money to put bathrooms on the trail and need your help. Please consider a donation toward this fundraiser and the first project for the interior of the Agra Pavilion. Donations can be sent to Friends of RBT, POB 561, Merrill and note “bathrooms.”

•2018 Calendars of photos on the trail by local photographers are for sale at Johnson’s Downtown, 1st St. Coffee Station, Ace Hardware, Courtside Furniture and the Chamber. All proceeds are going to the bathrooms fundraiser.

•On Sept. 19, we are looking forward to starting the trail extension going east to Cooper Street and hope to have it completed this fall. There were delays due to turtles laying eggs on the trail.

•On Saturday, Sept. 30, we will be holding the Fall Festival on the trail. Businesses, clubs, organizations and crafters are welcome to set up a booth free of charge. Contact Judy Woller at jwoller46@gmail.com or call her at 715-409-3839 for more information.