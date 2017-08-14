Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

CLOSE

One person was arrested and others were cited following a traffic stop late Monday evening. A deputy stopped a vehicle on US Hwy. 51 for speeding. K9 unit Poncho indicated the vehicle held drugs. Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana residue and a pipe which an occupant admitted was used to smoke the drug. The driver, a 20-year-old Rothschild man, was cited for speeding; a 19-year-old passenger was cited for underage drinking as a repeat offender and arrested on a warrant for probation violation. A 17-year-old Wausau man admitted ownership of the drug paraphernalia.

A 42-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Tuesday morning on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Merrill just after 1 a.m. following a report of an intoxicated man spreading mashed potatoes on a car.

A 45-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Tuesday evening after deputies responded to a report of a woman with a gun in the Town of Merrill. At 7:53 p.m., a caller reported the woman was outside of a residence holding a handgun which she fired into the air. The woman as arrested for misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct, operating a firearm while intoxicated and resisting/obstructing an officer.

A 43-year-old Merrill man was arrested on a charge of substantial battery and also held for violating terms of his probation on Saturday morning related to an incident in the Town of Merrill.

A 26-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening on charges from a disturbance in the Town of Merrill. The man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and battery and felony charges of strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim.

Two 16-year-old Wausau youths will be referred to juvenile authorities after a traffic stop in the Town of Birch led to drugs. The pair was stopped for speeding on US Hwy. 51. K9 Poncho indicated the vehicle contained drugs and two glass jars containing marijuana as well as a pipe used to smoke it was located.

The number of car deer crashes has increased with eight being reported this past week. Two bear were also struck this weekend, one bear was found struck on Friday morning on US Hwy. 51 just south of County Rd. S south of Tomahawk. On Saturday evening an Oak Creek man struck a bear on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd. C killing the bear and disabling his vehicle.