Church Mutual recognized as innovator in insurance industry

Church Mutual Insurance Company has been recognized for its entrepreneurialism and innovation with its Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The commercial property and liability insurer received in late June the Award in Innovation by the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, or NAMIC, for its Sensor Technology Program. This is the second award for innovation that Church Mutual has received this year for the sensor technology. In April, Church Mutual earned the Celent Model Insurer award.

NAMIC is a 120-year-old national organization of mutual insurance companies based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Award in Innovation was created in 2014 to recognize mutual insurers that exemplify the vision and entrepreneurialism it takes to stay relevant in changing times. Whether the ideas are big or small, each innovation is crucial to keeping the insurance industry strong and stable for the future.

“Being recognized by NAMIC as a leader in innovation highlights our commitment to looking at new ways to provide value to our customers,” said Cheryl Kryshak, Church Mutual’s vice president of risk control.

Church Mutual’s Sensor Technology Program offers customers year-round protection using temperature and water sensors setup in vulnerable areas of a building or in areas where priceless and often irreplaceable items are stored. The sensors are monitored remotely 24/7, so no one has to be on the premises. Alerts are sent by text message, email or phone to one or several contacts if a temperature or water sensor relays a low temperature or presence of water reading.

“We are pleased and proud to be recognized by our peers as a company that is using Internet of Things (IoT) technology to help protect our customers,” said Kevin Root, Church Mutual’s senior vice president – operations. “We will continue to explore innovative ways to use technology to create new and better solutions for our customers’ operations.”

The Sensor Technology Program was launched in late 2016. There are more than 2,500 houses of worship nationwide enrolled in the program.