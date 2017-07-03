Bernadine L. Frick, age 92, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at her home, under the care of her family and hospice services.

Bernadine was born September 1, 1924, in Langlade County, daughter of the late William and Anna Weisshahn. She married Elmer Frick on June 23, 1943, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2000. Bernadine and Elmer had operated a dairy farm in the town of Schley until 1982. After moving to Merrill, Bernadine worked as a clerk at Carl’s Liquor Store. While living in the town of Schley, Bernadine had also worked at the former Krueger’s Place. Bernadine enjoyed cooking; baking cookies; playing cards; going out for dinner; and country rides.

Bernadine is survived by two daughters, Julie (Eldon) Kloth, and Jayne Frick, both of Merrill; and her brother, Hank Weisshahn, Merrill; along with other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents and husband, Bernadine is preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian (and her husband, Henry) Pavlichek, and Donna (and her husband, Frank) Knapek; a sister in law, Betty Weisshahn; a niece, Susan; and a nephew, William.

The funeral will begin at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

