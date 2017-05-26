Viola H. ‘Vi’ Wendland, 94, of Merrill, formerly of Tug Lake, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2017 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.

Vi was born September 18, 1922 in Merrill, daughter of the late Emil and Elizabeth (Murray) Hinz. She married Alfred R. Wendland on April 24, 1943. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2003. Vi had attended the Lincoln County Normal School and later graduated with a B.S. degree in Education from UW-Stevens Point. Later on, she received her reading teacher license. She began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse. After teaching several grades throughout many years, she retired as a reading teacher. Vi was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. She was also a member of the Lincoln County Retired Educators Association and the Merrill Historical Society.

Vi truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, basket weaving and flower gardening. Vi loved feeding the birds and watching the wildlife near their house on Tug Lake; especially the deer, ducks and eagles.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy A. (Kim) Reinhardt of Merrill; her sons, Walter R. (Sally) Wendland of Merrill and James A. (Jane) Wendland of Lakewood, CO; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Madden of Shakopee, MN, Michael (Shellie Kieke) Wendland of North St. Paul, MN, Jennifer (Edgar) Diaz of Denver, CO, Jon Wendland of Milwaukee, Joe Wendland of Austin, TX, Brent (Cindy) Reinhardt of Merrill and Kaili (Dan) Schaupp of Merrill; twelve great-grandchildren, Ian, Kaitlyn and Andrea Madden, Clair and Andrew Wendland, Noah and Tristin Diaz, Evelyn, Tanner and Cassidy Reinhardt, and Reece and Lenie Schaupp; her aunt, Clara Hinz of Merrill; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Hinz of Fond du Lac and Phyllis Wendland of Merrill. Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Wendland; her parents, Emil and Elizabeth Hinz; and her brothers, Ray and infant Wilbur Hinz.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. Rev. Joel Hoelter will officiate. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church – Merrill; Merrill Historical Society; Lincoln County Retired Educators Association Scholarship Fund; or other community charities.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com