Merrill Police reports

May 16

3:15 p.m.- An officer responded to a burglary complaint. The caller stated a home that was for sale had been broken in to. No items were taken from the residence. Investigation is ongoing.

May 17

7:20 a.m.- An officer took a report of a theft of a vehicle tire.

May 19

5:58 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to Riverside Park for a report of individuals that were pulling people on wake boards in the flood portion with a pickup truck. Riverside Park had been closed to traffic due to the flooding and barricades were in place. Officers located the individuals who admitted to the behavior. The operator of the truck was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

May 20

12:42 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to an address on Woodbine Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. The male suspect had fled from the residence on foot prior to officers arriving. Officers checked the area and spoke with the victim. The male subject was not located, but may be charged when located.

6:30 p.m.- Officers responded to a child abuse complaint. The child was interviewed and based on the interview and the injuries; a male party was arrested for physical abuse to a child and strangulation.

May 21

5:30 p.m.- An officer was dispatched to a welfare check complaint. The caller stated a male party was lying down on a picnic table underneath the viaduct bridge and they were concerned for his welfare. The officer checked on the male party who was found to have fresh arrest charges from an incident the day before. The male was arrested and was transported to the jail for those charges.