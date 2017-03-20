Doggy Days fundraiser for dog park improvements

Merrill Dog Park Friends would like to invite the Merrill Community to a Doggy Days Fundraiser. This event to raise money for dog park improvements is taking place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 300 Logan St., Merrill.

On hand will be a number of vendors and local artisans. The Polka-Dotted Pie will also be there to sell some sweet treats. Looking for something for your four-legged friend? Homemade dog treats and toys, along with other dog supplies will be for sale.

An amazing lunch of smoked BBQ pork, potato salad, gigantic pickle, cake and beverage will be offered. Cost for the pork sandwich is $5, but an entire meal is only $7. There will also be chances to win raffle prizes.