Winter-Reed named Athlete of the Week

MHS senior Allison Winter-Reed has not only been taking care of business on the MHS soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, but in the classroom as well- holding a flawless 4.0 GPA since her freshman year.

Accompanying such a feat is a solid resume on the hardwood this season as a Center for the MHS varsity girls basketball squad. Along with 83 points on the season-including a season high 13 point performance versus Shawano on January 9- Allison has shot 65% from the line, along with 69 rebounds and 26 blocks.

Daughter of Jean Winter, Allison enjoys completing puzzles and spending time with her friends in her free time.

As for post-high school plans, Winter-Reed is currently considering several universities however currently UW-Madison tops her list. She intends to major in Biology with a pre-med track, aspiring to eventually become a practicing physician.