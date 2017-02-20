Merrill Police reports

February 17

11:32 a.m.- A male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.

2:01 p.m.- A male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.

3:52 p.m.- A female was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.

9:19 p.m.- An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The male driver was on probation and had been consuming alcohol. As a result, the male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.

February 18

8:31 p.m.- Officers investigated a theft from Walmart. As a result, a juvenile female was cited for retail theft.

February 19

4:47 p.m.- Officers responded to the area of Ott’s Park for a property damage complaint. Two vehicles had damaged the grass in the park and were located in the area. The two suspects will be cited or criminally charged for the damage.