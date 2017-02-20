Merrill Police reports

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

February 17
11:32 a.m.- A male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.
2:01 p.m.- A male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.
3:52 p.m.- A female was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.
9:19 p.m.- An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The male driver was on probation and had been consuming alcohol. As a result, the male was arrested and transported to the jail for a probation violation.

February 18
8:31 p.m.- Officers investigated a theft from Walmart. As a result, a juvenile female was cited for retail theft.

February 19
4:47 p.m.- Officers responded to the area of Ott’s Park for a property damage complaint. Two vehicles had damaged the grass in the park and were located in the area. The two suspects will be cited or criminally charged for the damage.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Comments comments

Domestic disturbance results in strangulation, battery charges for Merrill man

Comments comments

Preliminary details released of PRMS crash

Comments comments

Merrill Police reports

Comments comments