Leo P. Borelli, 82, of Merrill, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at Ministry St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston.

Leo was born July 8, 1934, in Lincoln County, Wisconsin, son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Ricci) Borelli. He married Edith Litke on April 27, 1957. She survives. Leo served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked at the former Ward Paper Company in Merrill for 32 years. Leo was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill, and was involved with the church fair stand for over thirty years. He was also involved in the church as an usher and a money counter, he served on the property committee and he belonged to the Men’s Breakfast Club. Leo enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved hunting and spending time at the cabin, camping and working in the woods. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work, yardwork, traveling, and spending time with his friends in the “Old Timer’s Club” and his card club. Most of all, Leo enjoyed the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Edith Borelli of Merrill; two sons, Joe (Dawn) Borelli and Bruce (Patti) Borelli both of Verona, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Matthew Borelli (Andrea Fitzgerald), Stephanie (Hayden) Arneson, Zachary Borelli, Eric (Danielle) Borelli, Nicholas (Kelly) Borelli and Megan Borelli (Dan Hermann); five great-grandchildren, Maci, Madison, Lila, Halle and Blake; one sister-in-law, Marlene Borelli of Merrill; one brother-in-law, Ray Waschick of Merrill; and many nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa Borelli; his sisters, Lena Brinkmeier, Mary Brandenburg, Irene Waschick, Eleanor Wilken and Irma Pick; and his brothers, Henry, Louie, Joey and James Borelli.

The funeral service for Leo will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 6, 2017 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Monday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com