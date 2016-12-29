Photos needed for 2017 History Hunt

Planning for the 2017 History Hunt sponsored by Merrill Historical Society is well under way. The theme for this year’s History Hunt is rural post offices. The planners have already searched through the Historical Society archives and through the T.B. Scott Library photos and now need your help. Please look over the following lists to see if you can supply a needed photo. If you have a photo that can help, please bring it to the History & Culture Center any weekday morning in January or February. The photo will be scanned while you wait and will be immediately returned to you.

Individuals whose photos are wanted include: William Bessey, William T. Bradley, Frank Doering, William Gensman, Salem Gleason, Edward Hambrath or Hamelrath, Carl Klebenow, Ed Pay, Richard Town, John H. Schulz, and Margaret Willett. Many of these people were postmasters in rural post offices.

The planners are also looking for early photos of the following communities: Champagne, Chat, Cotter, O’Day, and Schulz Spur.

The Merrill Historical Society’s mission is to educate the public about our heritage using the unique historical and cultural resources we collect and preserve. For further information on the programs and activities of the Merrill Historical Society, or to become a member, please contact the Society at 715-536-5652 or merrillhs@frontier.com, or see the website at www.merrillhistory.org.