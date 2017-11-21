Falling temps and a few flurries <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/7XYE0G2-9V4/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/7XYE0G2-9V4" /> Posted by: Foto News , November 21, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports Comments comments Optimists support ‘After the Bell’ program Comments comments Ask an Official: Road crews’ winter preparation discussed Comments comments Detert named Athlete of the Week Comments comments