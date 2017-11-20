Merrill volleyball holds award ceremony

The Merrill volleyball team hosted their award ceremony last Tuesday (Nov. 14) in the Merrill High School cafeteria. The Bluejays had five girls receiving All-Conference honors to go along with the many special awards given by the team. The five All-Conference winners include Morgan Wardall (unanimous First Team), Kelsie Blefiori (Second Team), Lindsey Casper (Second Team), Maddix Bonnell (Second Team) and Megan Schroder (Honorable Mention). The team awards went to: Most Improved- Elizabeth Iribarren; Co-MVP- Maddix Bonnell; Offensive Player and Best Server- Lindsey Casper; Defensive Player- Kelsie Belfiori; Co-MVP, Best Spiker, Best Blocker- Morgan Wardall. In addition to winning many team awards and getting unanimous First Team All-Conference, Wardall was also voted to the State All-Tournament Team, and Volleyball All State Honorable Mention.