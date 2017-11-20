Merrill volleyball holds award ceremony

Merrill varsity volleyball hits the hardwood with, front from left, Kelly Page, Maddix Bonnell, Madi Weix, Kelsie Belfiori, Kate Peterson, Lindsey Casper, Eve Akey; back row, Molly Weix, Liz Iribarren, Megan Schroder, Morgan Wardall, Rylee Mrachek, Kaylee Bowe and Ellie Hartson.

The Merrill volleyball team hosted their award ceremony last Tuesday (Nov. 14) in the Merrill High School cafeteria. The Bluejays had five girls receiving All-Conference honors to go along with the many special awards given by the team. The five All-Conference winners include Morgan Wardall (unanimous First Team), Kelsie Blefiori (Second Team), Lindsey Casper (Second Team), Maddix Bonnell (Second Team) and Megan Schroder (Honorable Mention). The team awards went to: Most Improved- Elizabeth Iribarren; Co-MVP- Maddix Bonnell; Offensive Player and Best Server- Lindsey Casper; Defensive Player- Kelsie Belfiori; Co-MVP, Best Spiker, Best Blocker- Morgan Wardall. In addition to winning many team awards and getting unanimous First Team All-Conference, Wardall was also voted to the State All-Tournament Team, and Volleyball All State Honorable Mention.

