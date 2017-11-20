Merrill Police reports

November 17

9:20 a.m.- Officers were requested by Probation and Parole to respond to a residence and take a male subject into custody that had a warrant through their agency. The male subject was located at that residence and transported to the jail.

3:49 p.m.- Officers were requested by Probation and Parole to take a male subject into custody for a probation violation. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

November 18

10:08 a.m.- While officers were investigating a different matter, they located a male subject that had an active warrant for his arrest. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

11:05 p.m.- Officers were requested to respond to a residence by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and attempt to locate a male subject that had an active warrant for his arrest. The male subject was located and taken into custody on his warrant and transported to the jail.