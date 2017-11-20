Herbert A. Paul, age 83, formerly of Kimberly and Merrill, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, with his family at his side.

Herbert was born April 13, 1934, in rural Lincoln County, Wisconsin, son of the late August and Elsie Paul. He married Betty Baumann on July 13, 1957. She survives. Herbert honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1957, and had been stationed in Japan. Herbert, now retired, had been a Treatment Plant Operator at the former Wisconsin Tissue Mill, Neenah/Menasha. Herbert, also known as ‘Herbie’, was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and trout fishing.

Survivors include his wife Betty Paul, Kimberly; four sons, Jonathan (Cheri) Paul, Neenah, Brian (Terri) Paul, Vass, North Carolina, Douglas (Jackie) Paul, Fond du Lac, and Philip (Wendy) Paul, Pewaukee; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Irma Stine, Merrill, and Joyce Jawson, Winneconne; and four brothers, Walter Paul, Beloit, Frederick (Beverly) Paul, Sterling Heights, MI, David (Jan) Paul, Neenah, and Michael Paul, Greenleaf. Besides his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by seven siblings, Adeline, Ursulla, Robert, Donald, Margaret, Alfred, and Giesela.

Memorial Services with military honors will begin at 1:00 PM Monday, November 27, 2017, at the Wisconsin Veteran Home, King. Chaplain Wayne Schwanke will officiate. Inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah, will take place at a later date. Family and friends may gather at the main chapel beginning at 12:30 PM Nov. 27th. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the Paul family.

