Eldor E. Schult, age 83, of the Town of Scott, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at his home under the care of his family and hospice.

Eldor was born April 12, 1934, in the Town of Scott, son of the late Anton and Mathilda (Woller) Schult. He married Evelyn D. Koivisto on April 23, 1977. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2009. Eldor lived on the family farm all his life, and as an adult became a dairy farmer. He enjoyed polka dancing with his wife, attending local fairs and festivals, and snowmobiling. As a youth, Eldor enjoyed playing basketball in school. He was a life member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill.

Eldor is survived by his step daughter, Mandy (Todd) Bishop, Merrill; a sister, Orela Holz, Schofield; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Eldor is preceded in death by four siblings, Viola Weisman, and Milton, Lawrence, and Norman Schult.

Eldor’s family and friends may gather at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 21, 2017. A private family graveside service will take place in Snow Hill Cemetery, Town of Scott, at a later date. The Rev. Kyle Carnes and the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the family.

