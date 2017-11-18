Detert named Athlete of the Week

When the 2017 regular football season drew to a close last month, the ever-potent Bluejay rushing offense stood in third place behind smashmouth Great Northern Conference heavyweights Medford and Antigo. Senior Right Tackle Adam Detert and the Bluejay offensive line were a key factor in that success, and conference coaches seemed to agree, as Detert was named an All-GNC selection for the second consecutive year and a unanimous first-team selection this year.

A three sport athlete; Detert will enter into his fourth year as a starter on the Bluejack hockey squad this winter as a defenseman and a second-year starter as a first baseman on the Bluejay baseball team next spring. Detert was also a member of the Bluejay marching band as a trumpet player in the fall as well as a member of the MHS Link Crew.

When he’s not involved in sports or working his part-time job at Dave’s County Market, Adam enjoys spending time with family and friends and playing video games.

Son of Alan and Shelley Detert of Merrill, Adam currently maintains a 3.6 GPA.

Upon graduation next spring, Adam plans to attend UW-Marathon County and eventually transfer to UW-La Crosse as a Chemistry major.