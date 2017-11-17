Tomahawk shooting death remains under investigation; suspect in custody.

Officers of the Tomahawk Police Department along with assistance from other local and state agencies continue to investigate a homicide which occurred Thursday evening in the City of Tomahawk.

According to a press release issued by the department earlier this afternoon, on the evening of November 16, 2017 at approximately 5:47 PM, members of the Tomahawk Police Department were dispatched to 205 W Mohawk Drive in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The officers arrived on scene and learned that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the driveway. Officers discovered that a 52-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers discovered other information that assisted in determining the caliber of bullet. Tomahawk EMS arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. The male victim was fatally wounded in the altercation. The male victim was later identified as Charles L. Ramp of Tomahawk.