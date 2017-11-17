Tomahawk shooting death remains under investigation; suspect in custody.

Officers of the Tomahawk Police Department along with assistance from other local and state agencies continue to investigate a homicide which occurred Thursday evening in the City of Tomahawk.
According to a press release issued by the department earlier this afternoon, on the evening of November 16, 2017 at approximately 5:47 PM, members of the Tomahawk Police Department were dispatched to 205 W Mohawk Drive in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The officers arrived on scene and learned that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the driveway. Officers discovered that a 52-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers discovered other information that assisted in determining the caliber of bullet. Tomahawk EMS arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. The male victim was fatally wounded in the altercation. The male victim was later identified as Charles L. Ramp of Tomahawk.
The investigation revealed that a 32-year-old male allegedly shot Ramp in the driveway of Ramp’s home. It was discovered that the two males were familiar with each other. The alleged shooter was identified as Eric Lee Moen of the Wausau area. Moen fled the scene of the shooting but was later located and taken into custody in Lake Hallie, in Chippewa County and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Officers were able to develop information from Moen and recovered the firearm involved. The motive for the shooting remains unknown. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab processed the scene and secured the evidence.
Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of justice Crime Scene Response Unit all arrived on scene and assisted with the investigation. The Tomahawk Police Department was further assisted by the Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lake Hallie Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Tomahawk EMS and Lincoln County Corners Office.
A charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide was referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and the case remains under investigation by the Tomahawk Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tomahawk Police Department at 715-453-2121.