The Lincoln County Retired Educators’ Association will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, at Cathy and Cal’s Supper Club. Registration and social hour begins at 9:30 a.m. The meeting and speaker will begin at 10:30. Jennifer Clark, Services Specialist from the Aging and Disability Services of Central Wisconsin, will be the guest speaker. For more information, or to make reservations call Barb Dintelman at 715-536-3775.