Merrill Police reports

November 13

1:58 p.m.- A juvenile was found to be in possession of tobacco while riding the school bus. The juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco.

November 14

10:30 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had both of their taillight assemblies removed for their truck sometime overnight. Investigation is ongoing.

November 15

8:37 a.m.- Officers responded to the Probation and Parole Office to take a male into custody for a probation violation. The male was transported to jail.

November 16

8:59 a.m.- Officers responded to the probation and parole office to take a male into custody for a probation violation. The male was transported to jail.

6:55 p.m.- Officers became aware of a domestic incident that had occurred. An investigation revealed that a female involved in the incident was the aggressor. The female was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail for Domestic Disorderly conduct.