Merrill Police reports

November 13
1:58 p.m.- A juvenile was found to be in possession of tobacco while riding the school bus. The juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco.
November 14
10:30 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had both of their taillight assemblies removed for their truck sometime overnight. Investigation is ongoing.
November 15
8:37 a.m.- Officers responded to the Probation and Parole Office to take a male into custody for a probation violation. The male was transported to jail.
November 16
8:59 a.m.- Officers responded to the probation and parole office to take a male into custody for a probation violation. The male was transported to jail.
6:55 p.m.- Officers became aware of a domestic incident that had occurred. An investigation revealed that a female involved in the incident was the aggressor. The female was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail for Domestic Disorderly conduct.