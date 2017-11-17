Merrill Historical Society, Inc. announces annual Holiday Musicale

The Annual Holiday Musicale will be presented on Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Merrill History & Culture Center, 100 E. Third St.

Performances will be given by Jim Bjorklund, the Vocal Jayz, Choir Director Josh Olson with Tom Krembs on the organ. A sing-along will follow the performances and light refreshments will be served.

Seating is limited, so please make a reservation by calling the Historical Society office at 715-536-5652. There is no charge for the event, but a free will donation would be appreciated.