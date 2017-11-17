Governor Walker declares Nov. 20 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin

Snowplow drivers provide a vital public service that supports public safety and mobility

Governor Scott Walker has proclaimed Monday, Nov. 20, as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin. The Governor’s proclamation notes that Wisconsin’s approximately 2,000 municipal snowplow drivers provide a vital public service that supports public safety and mobility.

“The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has a century-old and highly-valued partnership with county highway departments who do an outstanding job keeping state roadways clear of snow and ice,” said WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross. “We work closely with counties to implement the latest technologies and efficiencies to help keep travelers and commerce moving safely. Motorists can do their part by slowing down, give plows plenty of room to operate, and stay off roads if possible during severe winter storms so plow operators can do their important work.”

WisDOT offers motorists the following winter travel tips:

Before traveling, call 511 or go online (511wi.gov) to check on road conditions and possible incidents. Consider downloading the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app.

Buckle up, watch what’s happening ahead of you and allow plenty of following distance.

Most traffic crashes in winter are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions. Posted speed limits apply when travel conditions are ideal. Drivers are advised to slow down when roads are slick or visibility is reduced.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

If you must pass, be careful. Snowplows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure vision. Remember that road conditions in front of the plow will likely be worse.

Don’t be over-confident if you operate a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. They still require a considerable distance to stop on slick roadways.

During major winter storms, postpone or cancel your trip. Stranded motorists and vehicles become hazards that interfere with snow removal efforts.