Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County needs your help.

The Merrill Police Department is investigating the theft of a security system from Walmart on Nov. 6. Photographs of a suspect, which can be seen on the Merrill Police Department and Crime Stoppers Facebook pages, show a white male, slender build, wearing jeans, black hooded sweatshirt with yellow lettering, gray cap and jacket, black athletic shoes.

If you have information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.