Margie Lillian Johanna Livingston McAlerny, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. She was born on August 26, 1924 to the late George and Bertha (Monson) Strand in Elmhurst, IL. Margie attended and graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, IL in 1942. She met and fell in love with Edward P. Livingston, and the two exchanged vows in Chicago, IL, in 1945. Sadly, Edward passed away on April 9, 1982. Margie married Paul McAlerny on September 18, 1987. He also preceded her in death on January 19, 2009.

Margie worked most of her adult life as a secretary, which she excelled at. She worked at Automatic Electric, House of Merrill, before retiring from Calvary Bible College. Margie was excellent with her hands and was an avid shorthand writer, typist and pianist. She played the piano and organ at the churches that she was associated with. Margie would also enjoy using her talented hands for hobbies such as sewing and knitting. She is remembered as being an excellent cook, and would often cook for the family gatherings, always making sure that ice cream was for dessert! Margie also loved to bake, especially around the holidays. Family was a priority in her life. Margie also had a steadfast faith, and she enjoyed reading her Bible on a daily basis. She taught her children the importance of faith and of family. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

Margie is survived by her 4 children: Phillip (Lynn) Livingston of Apache Junction, AZ, David (Cathy) Livingston of Merrill, Martha (Paul) Livingston-Prorok of Reedsburg, WI and Edward (Kristy) Livingston of Merrill, 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, her twin sister: Martha Greinke, brother: Johan (Mary) Strand and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands: Edward P. Livingston and Paul McAlerny, brother: Myron Stand and sister: Gertrude Leville.

Funeral Services for Margie will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Alex Lindsay will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 5pm-7pm and again on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 10am, until the time of the service, all at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Tomahawk.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that monetary donations in Margie’s name be directed to the ongoing development of the new wing at Pine Crest Nursing Home or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with the arrangements.