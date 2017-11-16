John “Glen” McDonald, 52, passed away unexpectedly November 13, 2017. He was born in Rockford, IL to Gloria Northrop and John McDonald.

Glen spent most days enjoying time with family. He was a proud owner of McConstruction. He and his wife, Patty, were also proud owners of McPats Crafts for many years. One of Glen’s latest accomplishments was the roof and Bell Tower of the Old Brick School House at the Merrill Festival Grounds. He was one of the greatest men to walk this earth. Glen helped anyone who needed help. He was a great provider for his family and always put them before himself. Glen was selfless and was loved by everyone he met.

John is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Jessica (Eddie) Woellner; the son he never had, Toby Moser; grandchildren: Videl Hinke, Alexis Fehr, Brittney, Dakota and Francesca Woellner, Savannah Carpenter; sisters: Robyn, Tereasa, Marty, and Breanda; brothers: Walter, James and Larry.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, daughter, Sarah Hinke; sister, Maimi Lois; grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Royal Peterson; In-laws: Marlene and Donald Woellner.

A private Family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

