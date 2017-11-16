Congresswoman Felzkowski to hold listening sessions

Rep. Mary Felzkowski (R)

State Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) will hold three listening sessions on the Monday and Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend in Antigo, Tomahawk and Merrill.
The listening sessions are an opportunity to hear feedback from residents of the 35th Assembly District.
•Monday, Nov. 27- 6 p.m., Antigo City Hall- Council Chamber, 700 Edison St, Antigo.
•Tuesday, Nov. 28- 10 a.m., Tomahawk Public Library, 300 W. Lincoln Ave., Tomahawk.
•Tuesday, Nov. 28- 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall- Community Room, 1004 E. 1st St., Merrill.
If you are unable to attend the listening sessions, Rep. Felzkowski invites all residents to send their input to her office at P.O. Box 8952, Madison, WI 53708 or email: Rep.Felzkowski@legis.wi.gov.

