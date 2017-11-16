Bluejay soccer hosts annual banquet

On Sunday October 22, the Merrill Boys Soccer team held their annual end of season banquet at St. John’s Lutheran Church where three Bluejays received Wisconsin Valley Conference All-Conference honors, along with four team awards given out.

Merrill’s Hunter Wallace was awarded second team All-Conference and was also named the team Offensive Player of the Year. Mason Gebert and Hayden Smith were both awarded Honorable Mention All-Conference. Gebert was also awarded with Defensive Player of the Year for the Bluejays. Eric Paige was selected for the Bluejay award and to round out the awards Isaac Sutton earned the Newcomer of the Year award.