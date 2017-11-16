Bluejay soccer hosts annual banquet

Pictured are the winners of the four team awards, from left, Eric Page (Bluejay Award), Isaac Sutton (Newcomer of the Year), Mason Gebert (Defensive Player of the Year & Honorable Mention All-Conference) and Hunter Wallace (Offensive Player of the Year & 2nd team All-Conference).

On Sunday October 22, the Merrill Boys Soccer team held their annual end of season banquet at St. John’s Lutheran Church where three Bluejays received Wisconsin Valley Conference All-Conference honors, along with four team awards given out.
Merrill’s Hunter Wallace was awarded second team All-Conference and was also named the team Offensive Player of the Year. Mason Gebert and Hayden Smith were both awarded Honorable Mention All-Conference. Gebert was also awarded with Defensive Player of the Year for the Bluejays. Eric Paige was selected for the Bluejay award and to round out the awards Isaac Sutton earned the Newcomer of the Year award.

