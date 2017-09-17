Northwoods Fall Art Tour set for October 6-8

CLOSE

In addition to beautiful back roads and stunning autumn color, the Northwoods is home to a thriving art community. The 33 selected studio and artist owned gallery members of the Northwoods Art Tour have created a distinctive opportunity to experience the best of both Autumn and Art during the Northwoods Fall Art Tour Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Visitors are invited to explore locations in Vilas, Oneida, Iron, Langlade and Lincoln counties where area painters in watercolor, mixed media, pastel, acrylic and oil, photographers, potters, furniture makers, wood carvers and turners, jewelry makers, weavers, printmakers, collage basketry makers, gourd artists and glass artists, will be welcoming guests, sharing their work, their inspirations and demonstrating their individual processes. The tour is free and organized as 33 different open houses where tour goers can select to come and go as their interest and time allow. Artwork is available for purchase at all locations. The visitor looking for unique gifts, fine art for their collection, inspiration or insight into the process of making original art is sure to find something that elevates their spirit and their personal space. Brochures describing offerings at each location, driving directions and a map are available at local chambers of commerce, businesses, area galleries and may be downloaded at www.northwoodsarttour.com.

Each site on the tour is a unique experience. All the artists enjoy seeing people’s reaction to their work, sharing their stories about art and the Northwoods, making new friends and reuniting with returning ones. Visitors indicate that meeting the artist in their own creative environment gives new meaning to the art for them.

While each artist participates and each visitor attends for personal reasons there is a common thread of sharing ideas, joy in the Northwoods and its beauty, and the inspiration of seeing quality art, that runs through comments each year. Visitors and residents are welcome to spend a couple hours or a couple days exploring the studios of their choice.