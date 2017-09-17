Les & Jim’s offering after school bowling league

CLOSE

Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is giving parents the opportunity to put a huge smile on their kids faces every week by signing them up to participate in an activity they are guaranteed to love – an after school bowling league!

Youth bowling leagues offer a variety of benefits for both kids and parents. Your child always gets to participate – no sitting on the bench in bowling. League bowling is an opportunity for your child to hang out with friends in a safe environment.

Youth league bowling is less expensive than most other sports and activities which means there’s more money in your pocket – sessions start for as little as $4 per week and all of the equipment is provided free of charge. Bowling keeps kids active and healthy. Plus kids gets tons of extras when they join a youth bowling league like three free practice games each week, coaching on the lanes, achievement awards, and glow bowling events during league.

As an added bonus, the first 100 kids to register will get a coupon for a free soda and popcorn, 10 free game tokens for the game room at Les & Jim’s, and a bonus $30 in free bowling. You can register online at www.MerrillYouthBowling.com, or call Les & Jim’s and register over the phone at 715-536-9405. For detailed information on all of the different afterschool youth bowling leagues available, go online and visit www.MerrillYouthBowling.com today.