County Health Department: ‘People of all ages are advised to get vaccinated’

CLOSE

Are you ready to fight the flu?

With children back in school, and adults back to work after a busy summer, Lincoln County Health Department asks everyone to protect themselves and others by getting their yearly flu shot.

“The best way to prevent the flu is by getting your flu shot,” reports Jennifer Johnson, Public Health Nurse for Lincoln Country Health Department. “Flu shots should be given yearly and as soon as they are available. This is usually September or October; however, flu shots can and should still be given through late spring for those who did not receive it earlier.”

The flu shot did perform well last flu season. Influenza can range from mild to severe, and in some cases can cause life-threatening complications. Symptoms can come on quickly and include fever, headache, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches and tiredness. If someone does get the flu after getting vaccinated, it is more likely to be a milder case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone age six months and older should be vaccinated.

Last year in Lincoln County, 21 residents were hospitalized due to the flu. In Wisconsin, flu season hit hard last year especially in residents 65 years and older. Seasonal flu is usually spread from October through May in the United States. Flu and problems from flu are serious and can be avoided. Do not delay; it can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to be effective.

Lincoln County Health Department is now holding flu clinics for adults, at the following sites, dates and times:

In Merrill, the Adult walk-in flu clinics will be held at Lincoln County Health Department (607 N. Sales St.; Suite 101):

Weekly on Wednesdays from Sept. 13 through Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

In Tomahawk, the Adult walk-in flu clinic will be held at Nelson’s County Market (662 N. 4th St.:

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The cost of the Quadravalent flu shot is $36 for adults. The Health Department is are able to bill Traditional Medicare, Advocare and Railroad Retirement, but are unable to bill any other Medicare Advantage Plans or private insurance. Please bring your insurance card. No appointment is necessary.

If you have more questions about influenza or times of clinics, please call Lincoln County Health Department at 715-536-0307. For more information about Lincoln County Health Department’s programs and services, visit lincolncountyhealthdepartment.com or find them on Facebook.