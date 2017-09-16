Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate early morning motorcycle crash.

CLOSE

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a motorcycle crash which occurred early this morning in the Town of Bradley, north of Tomahawk.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office this evening, the crash site was discovered by a patrol deputy at 12:52 AM at CTH L and Theisen Road.

It was determined that each operator was ejected from their motorcycles and both sustained injuries.

Both operators were transported via Tomahawk EMS to Ascension-Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk. One of the operators-a 43-year old Tomahawk man- was airlifted to Marshfield for treatment of his injuries, he is listed in Critical Condition at this time.

The other operator-a 63-year old Mercer man- was treated at Ascension-Sacred Heart Hospital and later taken into custody on a Felony charge of 4th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Tomahawk EMS, the Tomahawk Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The roadway was closed for over three hours.