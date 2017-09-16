Rell named Athlete of the Week

CLOSE

MHS Senior Rachel Rell has proven a force to be reckoned with on area tennis courts this season; piling up an impressive 6-3 record at #2 singles.

This is the second year Rachel has competed at the varsity level, but has been involved in Tennis since the 8th grade. Aside from Tennis, Rell keeps very busy as a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Youth Group, MAPS Student Council as a class officer (holding the position of class officer since her sophomore year); National Honor Society (Entering 2nd year at NHS President); Octagon Club (Entering her fourth year as class officer). This year also marks the second year of Rachel serving as MAPS Board of Education Student Representative.

When Rachel does find free time she enjoys playing piano, attending sporting events and spending time with friends and family.

Daughter of Kevin and Sandy Rell of Merrill, Rachel currently maintains a 4.0 GPA and hopes to attend either the University of Notre Dame this fall or UW-Madison; majoring in Marketing.