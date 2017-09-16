Fatal crash remains under investigation

CLOSE

Lincoln County Deputies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash which occurred earlier this afternoon in the Town of Scott.

According to a press release issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office minutes ago, at 3:14 PM today, a cell 911 call reported a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Rd Q and Joe Snow Rd. Preliminary information indicates a pickup truck being operated by a 16-year old Irma teenager, failed to stop for a stop sign as he traveled west on Joe Snow Rd. He entered the intersection and collided with a south bound SUV being driven by a 57-year old Wausau woman.

The Wausau woman was fatally injured in the crash.

A passenger in her vehicle, an 11 year old Irma girl, was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Health Center and then taken to Marshfield Medical Center for further treatment.

The 16 year old was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Health Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Merrill Police Department, Fire Department, Wausau Fire Department, SAFER Fire Department and the Aspirus MedEvac Helicopter and Tomahawk EMS all assisted.

Additional information will be released as family is notified.