River Bend Trail gets a much welcomed boost from Sierra Pacific Industries.

Friday morning, Friends of the River Bend Trail were awarded a generous grant from Sierra Pacific Industries, to be used for the organization’s ongoing efforts to raise funds for all-season bathrooms inside the new Agra Pavilion on Park Street..

“We are very pleased to announce that the Friends of the River Bend Trail received a grant for $5,000 from Sierra Pacific,” the organization stated in a press release Friday morning.

“This grant was extremely timely as we are currently doing preliminary work in the Agra Pavilion for the indoor/outdoor bathrooms as you can see in the background. We can’t express our thanks enough to Sierra Pacific and their commitment to our community.”

Anyone wishing to donate to our bathroom project can send donations to Friends of the River Bend Trail 705 N. Center Ave. Merrill WI 54452.

Based in Anderson, CA, Sierra Pacific Industries manufactures and distributes windows and doors with an employee base of over 4,500 and maintains production facilities across the west coast in the states of California, Oregon, Washington as well as facilities here in Merrill and Medford. The Merrill facility opened in 2014 and has now grown to a work force of 122 employees and a $3.5 million annual payroll.