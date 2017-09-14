Trinity collecting for Hurricane survivors

CLOSE

Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, is working with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to meet the needs of those evacuating into the City of Austin, Texas from areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

They are anticipating the need for many items in the days ahead to help with the immediate needs of survivors impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Trinity Church is asking members of the community to help fill the semi trailer parked in the Trinity Church parking lot at 107 N. State St. The church began taking items Sept. 6, and will end collection on Sunday, Sept. 17. Collection times will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The collected items will be dropped off at one of four location sites in Central Texas for distribution. If you would like to donate items, see below for items needed. For more information, please call the Trinity Church office at 715-536-5482.

Top requested items

3M N95 – Face Masks

Chain Saws

Baby Wipes (Boxes)

Dried Foods (Adult & Baby)

Paper Products (Toilet Paper, Paper Towels)

Cleaning Gloves

Needed items

Bleach

Baby Bottles

Baby Diapers

Box Fans

Clorox Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Baby Formula

Sun Screen

Lip Balm

Baby Wipes

Bug Spray

Toiletries (i.e. shampoo, face wash, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash)

Baseball Caps

Foot Powder

Shovels

Cleanup Supplies

Contractor Trash Bags

Mops and Buckets

Utility Knives

Big Floor Squeegees

Leather Work Gloves

Bottled water

Inflatable Air Mattresses

New Bed Pillows

New Blankets

New Mattresses

New Towels

New Undergarments (all sizes, children and adult)

New Socks (all sizes, children and adults)