Trinity collecting for Hurricane survivors

Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, is working with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to meet the needs of those evacuating into the City of Austin, Texas from areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
They are anticipating the need for many items in the days ahead to help with the immediate needs of survivors impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Trinity Church is asking members of the community to help fill the semi trailer parked in the Trinity Church parking lot at 107 N. State St. The church began taking items Sept. 6, and will end collection on Sunday, Sept. 17. Collection times will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The collected items will be dropped off at one of four location sites in Central Texas for distribution. If you would like to donate items, see below for items needed. For more information, please call the Trinity Church office at 715-536-5482.
Top requested items
3M N95 – Face Masks
Chain Saws
Baby Wipes (Boxes)
Dried Foods (Adult & Baby)
Paper Products (Toilet Paper, Paper Towels)
Cleaning Gloves
Needed items
Bleach
Baby Bottles
Baby Diapers
Box Fans
Clorox Wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Baby Formula
Sun Screen
Lip Balm
Baby Wipes
Bug Spray
Toiletries (i.e. shampoo, face wash, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash)
Baseball Caps
Foot Powder
Shovels
Cleanup Supplies
Contractor Trash Bags
Mops and Buckets
Utility Knives
Big Floor Squeegees
Leather Work Gloves
Bottled water
Inflatable Air Mattresses
New Bed Pillows
New Blankets
New Mattresses
New Towels
New Undergarments (all sizes, children and adult)
New Socks (all sizes, children and adults)