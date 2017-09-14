Portion of Cty. E closed today Posted by: Foto News , September 14, 2017 CLOSE Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that County Road E between Sunset Drive and Edwards Drive in the Town of Harding will be closed today, Thursday, Sept. 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement. Comments comments Related Posts City gives nod to industrial park property purchase Comments comments Local artists garner WRAP accolades Comments comments Woman leads deputies on late night chase Comments comments Pine Shore Lane closed tomorrow Comments comments