Portion of Cty. E closed today

Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that County Road E between Sunset Drive and Edwards Drive in the Town of Harding will be closed today, Thursday, Sept. 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement.

