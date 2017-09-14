CLOSE

Donald G. Anderson, age 96, of Merrill, died Wednesday evening, September 13, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born July 17, 1921, in Escanaba, Michigan, son of the late George and Rose Anderson. He married Anna Mae Thompson on December 30, 1944, in Escanaba. She preceded him in death on September 1, 2011. Don spent his career as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He enjoyed artwork and attended art classes at UW-Marathon Campus in Wausau. Don also enjoyed golfing, the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, duck hunting, and animals especially his pet cats. Don also enjoyed the Sunday morning family gatherings.

Survivors include five daughters, Victoria Anderson, Marshfield, Barbara (Gary) Emerich, Merrill, Susan (Bill) Soper, Marshfield, Donna (Scott) Specht, Merrill, and Mary (Rick) Griep, Marshfield; three sons, Marty (Sharon) Anderson, Warren (Julia) Anderson, and Paul (Jan) Anderson, all of Merrill; a daughter in law, Char Anderson, Ely, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; and 2 step great great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen (Mo) Ness, Escanaba, Michigan. Besides his wife and parents, Don is preceded in death by his son, Steve Anderson.

Family and friends will gather from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 18, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Burial of Don’s cremated remains will take place at a later date in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

