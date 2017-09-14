City gives nod to industrial park property purchase

CLOSE

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Tuesday evening, the city’s Common Council unanimously approved a $571,000 purchase of 66 acres of land fronting on CTH G, for use as a new industrial park. Property owners Max and Grant Peterson have petitioned the city for direct annexation of the land, which is bordered by Cty. G and Hwy. 51 in the town of Merrill – just across CTH G from the current city limits. That petition was referred to the Board of Public Works and City Plan Commission for approval during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the resolution on the council agenda, the $571,000 purchase price would be funded through Tax Increment District (TID) #4.

The city is looking at the property as the site of a future east-side industrial/business park. The resolution noted that there are only smaller potential building sites in the city, which “limits the community’s future tax base and employment opportunities.”

According to city administrator Dave Johnson, the purchase will be contingent upon approval of the Peterson petition by both the City Plan Commission and the Board of Public Works. The purchase will also be contingent on approval from the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors of a request by the city for Direct Annexation of CTH G. The board is scheduled to consider a resolution authorizing the annexation at their regular meeting next Tuesday. That meeting is set for 5 PM.

The matter will then come back to the Common Council at their October meeting for final approval.