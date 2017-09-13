New Blood: Young People—Millennials of Merrill

CLOSE

T.B. Scott Free Library Adult Department announces the continuation of the Building Merrill Together series with an open exploration of the strength and positive impact young people can offer the Merrill community and how the community can reciprocate on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6:30–8 p.m.

If you value and enjoy north central Wisconsin’s lifestyle, you’re not alone. However, we all need a healthy vibrant workforce to make that lifestyle happen. We recognize a good economy as one with plenty of jobs (good jobs, even), diverse businesses and services, and a responsive, effective and efficient government and infrastructure — all encouraging thriving scenes in the arts, faith, culture, education and recreation. Would you like to experience an honest adult discussion with and about young people — one that goes beyond sound bites, internet surveys and cynical attitudes?

If you’re concerned, interested, or just curious about the past, present and future opportunities and challenges for Merrill and Lincoln County’s workforce, come to Young People—Millennials in Merrill.

Nick O’Brien from Wausau, who developed a platform for airing great, innovative projects that needed a forum, will describe successful community programs and events that have brought young peoples’ voice into the community, and enhanced happy and productive life style choices. He brings insight into something that the vibrant young Workforce wants to be engaged in. People to People, People to Place and People to Purpose are the cornerstones of his enthusiasm.

Young professionals infuse a community with energy and ideas – join the journey as we work together to map out ways to attract and retain more young people to work and live in Merrill. The Building Merrill Together initiative, co-supported by T.B. Scott Free Library, the Interactivity Foundation (IF), and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy & Service (WIPPS), aims to stir government, business, and the general public to positively change Merrill through information and discussion, and by creating an open and transparent environment for change.

Audience participation will be key to this program and facilitated in a variety of ways. A Gallery Walk will finalize the evening, which will help direct the next step in attracting and retaining the Young People—the Millennials to the Merrill area.

Refreshments will be provided courtesy of The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station. Millennials in Merrill is part of T.B. Scott Free Library’s Building Merrill Together series. Learn more about library activities and services on Facebook, call 715-536-7191 or at www.tbscottlibrary.org.