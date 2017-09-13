CLOSE

The Annual Merrill Lions Labor Day Car Show held at the Merrill Festival Grounds was a roaring success with over 240 classic cars entered to “strut their stuff.”

It was a fine sunny day for the car show attendees who enjoyed the beautiful cars ranging from antiques to late model muscle cars. In addition, the attendees enjoyed delicious food from steak sandwiches to ice cream and also the many treasures sold at the flea market.

Tractor aficionados were not disappointed with the colorful array of vintage tractors displayed by Ron Nicklaus. The Merrill Lions Club thanks the community for the spectacular turnout at the Merrill Lions Labor Day Car Show.