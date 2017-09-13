Interactive mobile training facility promotes motorcycle safety at Annual MDA Tomahawk Fall Ride

CLOSE

THE REF (Transportable High-End Rider Education Facility) operated by the Wisconsin Motorcycle Safety Program is in Tomahawk for the 36th Annual MDA Tomahawk Fall Ride this weekend.

Built with federal funding, the 40-foot-long REF trailer is more than just a classroom. It is an interactive learning environment for both riders and non-riders to learn more about sharing the road, crash avoidance and awareness of traffic and road hazards. To see THE REF, visit the web at http://www.zeroinwisconsin.gov/TheREF/Default.asp

THE REF is available Thursday, Sept. 14 – Noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 16 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SARA Park, 900 W. Somo Ave., Tomahawk.

THE REF features include:

•Two SMARTrainers (Safe Motorcyclist Awareness and Recognition Trainers) that are traffic simulators designed to give riders a real-world experience riding in traffic and on public roads.

•Touch screen monitors for testing knowledge of motorcycle safety.

•Distracted Driving Simulator, letting users experience the consequences of distracted driving without putting themselves or anyone else at risk.

•Impairment Simulation Goggles, a hands on prevention tool that allows people to experience with a sober mind what it’s like to be under the influence of alcohol.

THE REF and other Wisconsin Motorcycle Safety Program rider-training initiatives are designed to save lives and reduce injuries among all motorcyclists — from beginners to experts.