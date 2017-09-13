Health Department offers free shots for PRMS students

CLOSE

Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) will again be holding a vaccine clinic at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS). This will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26. This free clinic is only for students attending PRMS and is funded through a grant received by the LCHD.

Vaccines that will be offered include Influenza, Meningococcal, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and Tetanus, Diphtheria, acellular Pertussis (Tdap).

“This clinic provided huge savings in time and money for PRMS families from the 2016-17 school year. It is so exciting to be able to offer the health and cost benefit again,” states Jennifer Johnson, Public Health Nurse for Lincoln County Health Department.

The vaccine clinic is free, voluntary, during regular school hours and parent(s)/guardian(s) need not be present. However, students must have a completed, signed consent form returned by Sept. 22 to the PRMS front office in order to receive needed shots. A packet containing vaccine information along with the consent form has been sent via mail to all families who have a child(ren) attending PRMS.

Parents/guardians are asked to make certain their child eats a good breakfast before coming to school on vaccination day, in addition to dressing appropriately so their upper arm is easily accessible.

If parent(s)/guardian(s) did not receive a packet, need another packet or have questions on shots their student may need please contact the Lincoln County Health Department at 715-536-0307. For more information about Lincoln County Health Department’s programs and services, visit lincolncountyhealthdepartment.com or find them on Facebook. Lincoln County Health Department is always working for a safer and healthier Lincoln County.