Tomahawk area emergency services hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Emergency service agencies in the Tomahawk area joined with VFW Post 2687 Wurl-Feind-Ingman Post in remembering the events of September 11th, 2001. The annual event was held Monday morning at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Tomahawk. School children from St. Mary’s Catholic School joined the public along with Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger, and firefighters from the Tomahawk and Nokomis Fire Departments, Tomahawk and Oneida County EMS. The Tomahawk Police Department was also represented and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were also represented, as speakers spoke of the great sacrifice made on that day by both civilians and emergency workers.



The remembrance ceremony is held every year in Tomahawk and is hosted by the Tomahawk Fire Department.