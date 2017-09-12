Post 46 standouts selected for All-Conference teams

Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Merrill’s Ryan Golisch, along with teammates Brian Timm and Mason Smith, were selected for American Legion Wisconsin Valley All-Conference teams.

Golisch was selected first team All-Conference as a first basemen and was also selected to the American Legion All Star game held at Miller Park. The game was played Aug. 13 following the Brewers game. Golisch led the team in on base percentage at .486, was second in batting average at .351, second in RBI’s with 14 and led the team in walks with 10. Ryan also pitched 30 innings for Post 46 with an ERA of 3.2 and racked up 26 stikeouts.

Brian Timm and Mason Smith were both selected second team All-Conference. Timm was selected as a second team outfielder. He led Post 46 in batting average at .412, was second for on base percentage at .444, led the team in slugging percentage at .549, fourth in RBI’s with 11 and tied for most runs scored at 14.

Smith was selected as the second team second baseman. Smith had the third best batting average coming in at .339, he was second in on base percentage at .403 and was tied for the second most runs scored at 13.