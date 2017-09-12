Pine Shore Lane closed tomorrow Posted by: Foto News , September 12, 2017 Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that Pine Shore Lane in the Town of King will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13th from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement. Comments comments Related Posts Legacy Ministry Health Care facilities adopt Ascension name and logo Comments comments Brickner’s Park City, MHS to partner for Booster Club fundraiser Comments comments Ask an Official: MAPS Superintendent discusses district IPad policy Comments comments City to consider annexation, property purchase for east side industrial park Comments comments