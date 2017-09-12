Pine Shore Lane closed tomorrow

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that Pine Shore Lane in the Town of King will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13th from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Legacy Ministry Health Care facilities adopt Ascension name and logo

Comments comments

Brickner’s Park City, MHS to partner for Booster Club fundraiser

Comments comments

Ask an Official: MAPS Superintendent discusses district IPad policy

Comments comments

City to consider annexation, property purchase for east side industrial park

Comments comments