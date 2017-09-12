Good Sam Foundation presents Murder Mystery event

The Good Samaritan Health Center Foundation will present a murder mystery dinner event on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the mystery starts at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a night of mystery, comedy and entertainment provided by nationally recognized Murder Mystery, USA. The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour followed by a four-course meal featuring grilled shrimp and tenderloin.

The mission of the foundation is to support the efforts of the hospital by providing funding for the procurement of needed equipment and specialized training for associates. This past year the foundation granted over $65,000 for the purchase of Comprehensive Lymphedema & Venous Edema Management Training, a Bariatric Recliner, Hoyt Mechanical Lift, a Lucas 2.2 Chest Compression System and a new vaporizer for the anesthesia machine, to name a few. This year the Foundation has a goal of raising $75,000.

Tickets are available at Les & Jim’s or Good Samaritan Health Center.