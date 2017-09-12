David D. Barna, age 58, of Merrill, passed away unexpectly in Neenah, WI due to a car accident on Thursday, August 31, 2017. David is the son of Steven and Esther Barna, born August 5, 1959 in New London, CT. David was married to his wife Tracy Alexander Barna for 26 years, also originally from CT. He attended Bunnell High School senior class of 1977.

David was employed at Merrill Ace Hardware. David’s grandchildren were the light of his eyes. His family was the most important to him. He will be sadly missed by so many friends and family. His number one hobby was his enjoyment of music. He was always talking about and listening to his favorite bands.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Barnia, his three daughters, Kelsey, Taryn (David Mills) and Dayna (Cody Stevenson) Barna, his two grandchildren, Emmett Stevenson, Merrill and Raelynn Mills, Merrill, sisters, Leslie Brown, Merrill and Lauren (Louis) Myers, Simpsonville, SC, his mother-in-law, Jeanmarie Alexander, Merrill, sister-in-law Diane (Anthony) Rooney, Seymour, CT, brother-in-law Brian Alexander, Merrill and their family. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Sarah Hulce, Samatha Brown, Rebecca (David) Schuelke, Kaityian (Joseph) Forbes, Joshua (Jessica) Moore, Daniel & Andrea Rooney, Brian Alexander II, from CT and Emalee Alexander, Merrill Uncle Edward (Marge) Hinke, Irma, and many other extended family members.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Esther Barna, his paternal and maternal grandparents and a cousin.

Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on Thursday, September 14, 2017, visitation before from 9:30 to 11:30 am, mass to follow. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery. John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family.