CLOSE

Rose M. Luedtke passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at St. Clares Hospital in Weston. Rose was born on July 8, 1937 to Herman and Lena (Wilman) Gartman in Merrill. She married Carl Luedtke Sr. on October 3, 1964. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1986.

Rose had worked at the Lincoln County Nursing Home and then at Merrill Candy. She then went on to work at Weinbrenner Shoe until her retirement in 1999. After her retirement she kept herself busy working part-time in the County Market bakery. She liked to knit, sew, and watch television shows such as old game show re-runs and the QVC channel. Rose loved sitting outside and enjoying the outdoors, watching the Packers play, playing bingo, family gatherings and cook-outs, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She also was a member of St. Stephens church choir and taught Sunday school there for many years. She will be sadly missed.

Rose is survived by her children: Sarah Luedtke of Tennessee and Carl Jr.(Patricia) Luedtke of Merrill; grandchildren: Mickayla Kloth, Nicholas Luedtke, and Allan Luedtke; sister: Bertha Kanitz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lena Gartman; her husband, Carl Luedtke Sr. one brother: Herman Gartman Jr. and sisters: Patricia Kanitz and Viola Frederick.

Visitation for Rose will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 4-7 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 7p.m. all at Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Gregory Laska will officiate. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.