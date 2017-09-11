PRMS new arrivals spend day team building at School Forest

CLOSE

Thursday morning, 6th graders from Prairie River Middle School spent the day at the Nels Evjue School Forest working on team building activities. Throughout the day, students created new relationships with other students from various elementary around the district, while attempting to complete tasks.

PRMS 6th grader Olivia Pearce scales a climbing wall on her first attempt, during Thursday’s team building exercise at the School Forest.

“As a new teacher in the district, I enjoyed watching the children come together, brainstorm and overcome these challenges with kids they have never worked with before” comments 6th grade teacher Megan Brown, who is beginning her first year as a MAPS educator.

“It is a great way to transition them into the middle school setting.”